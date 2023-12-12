Gogamedi murder: 3 taken to Jaipur on production warrant

Gurugram, December 11
The Jaipur police have taken three jail inmates, who were lodged in the Bhondsi jail, on a production warrant in connection with the Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi’s murder. All three inmates, said to be members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were in contact with Nitin Fauji, the main shooter in the case.
A senior officer of the Bhondsi jail said the Jaipur police took three inmates on production warrant from the jail. The accused were Sandeep (alias Sumit) of Bhandor village in Rewari, Bhavani Singh (alias Roni) of Rahadawas and Rahul of Kothal Khurd village in Mahendragarh district.
“The Jaipur police reached the jail on Sunday with the production warrant and took them to Jaipur in connection with the Gogamedi murder case,” said Charan Singh, Deputy Superintendent of the Bhondsi jail.
