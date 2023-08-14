Gohana, Hansi unlikely to acquire district status

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, August 13

There is remote possibility of upgradation of Gohana and Hansi townships to district status till the end of 2024. In fact, the wait of Gohana (Sonepat) and Hansi (Hisar) to acquire the district status is getting longer with the BJP-JJP Government deciding to freeze the administrative boundaries of the state from January 1, 2024, till the completion of the ongoing Census-2021.

“The administrative boundaries of all districts, tehsils, towns etc shall be frozen with effect from January 1, 2024, till the completion of the census,” an order issued by Rajesh Khullar, Financial Commissioner Revenue and Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, said.

A senior functionary of the BJP-JJP Government said though the state government had over four months (till December 2023) yet this time would be “too less” to notify the new districts as the entire process of doing surveys, inviting objections and notifying the new districts took at least six months.

Meanwhile, the completion of the census work from January 1, 2024, is likely to take a few months. Besides, two elections — first the Lok Sabha elections and then Assembly elections (in October 2024) — are due next year which would further delay the creation of any district in the state in wake of the model code of conduct.

The demand for the creation of new districts, especially Gohana and Hansi, was raised several years back but nothing concrete had been done in this direction till now. Though some administrative work had been done for the creation of the new districts, yet lack of strong political will is blamed for these two towns not getting the district tag.

