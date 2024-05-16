Going door to door, handing out bands and badges, BJP leaders raise the pitch

Nitish Sharma
Kurukshetra, May 15
The BJP has intensified its door-to-door campaign in the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha Constituency.
Party leaders and workers have been approaching the general public and the influential people in all nine Assembly constituencies to woo them and win the seat for the third consecutive time.
The party workers are handing out badges, stickers, wristbands, pamphlets, ‘Sankalp Patra’ and the
party’s national manifesto to the constituency voters and appealing them to
vote for the development of the country.
From the district chief to panna pramukhs, various teams formed by the party have been knocking on the doors of the voters.
Madan Mohan Chhabra, Vishesh Sampark Pramukh of the Lok Sabha Sanchalan Samiti, said, “We have been approaching people with the achievements of the government and telling them about our development agenda. We have been getting a good response from the public. The voters are silent but we are confident that they are with the BJP. The opposition has nothing to say against the BJP as they have no agenda and they have just been spreading negativity, which people don’t like.”
“We are requesting the people to vote for development and we are telling them that the BJP has delivered more than it promised. The party has fulfilled its commitments, be it the commitment of Ram Temple or Article 370. The credibility of the party has increased and we are assuring the voters that the party will fulfil its promise of making the country a developed nation by 2047,” he added.
BJP district chief Ravi Battan said, “All party workers are excited and they have been working diligently for the party. We have been meeting people as part of the door-to-door campaign. We appeal to them to vote for the BJP and help in forming the BJP government at the Centre.”
Meanwhile, the party organised a bike rally in Thanesar on Wednesday to show its strength. Along with two-wheelers, the party workers reached on tractors and four-wheelers to participate in the rally.
Minister of State Subhash Sudha, candidate Naveen Jindal and several other leaders were seen driving the two-wheelers at the rally.
Naveen Jindal said, “Thousands of people have joined us in the rally to extend their support to the party. We have prepared a Sankalp Patra after taking suggestions from the people of Kurukshetra and we will fulfil all our commitments.”
