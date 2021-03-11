Goods, machines gutted at yarn factory in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 3

Major fire broke out at Jindal Yarn factory on the Ware House road in the old industrial area here on Friday. Fire tenders reached the spot and doused flames in two hours.

The owner, Amit Jindal, said the fire occurred at 10.30 am in a part of the factory. Goods, imported machines, raw material and ready products were destroyed in the fire, Jindal added. The exact cause was yet to be established.

Vehicles destroyed in Ambala

Nearly 50 vehicles were gutted at the Naggal police station in Ambala on Friday afternoon. No injuries or casualties were reported in the mishap.

The vehicles damaged in the fire were impounded in different cases. The exact reason behind fire was yet to be ascertained, said Vikrant Kumar, SHO of the Naggal police station.