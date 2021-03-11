Goods, machines gutted at yarn factory in Panipat

Panipat, June 3
Major fire broke out at Jindal Yarn factory on the Ware House road in the old industrial area here on Friday. Fire tenders reached the spot and doused flames in two hours.
The owner, Amit Jindal, said the fire occurred at 10.30 am in a part of the factory. Goods, imported machines, raw material and ready products were destroyed in the fire, Jindal added. The exact cause was yet to be established.
Vehicles destroyed in Ambala
Nearly 50 vehicles were gutted at the Naggal police station in Ambala on Friday afternoon. No injuries or casualties were reported in the mishap.
The vehicles damaged in the fire were impounded in different cases. The exact reason behind fire was yet to be ascertained, said Vikrant Kumar, SHO of the Naggal police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala