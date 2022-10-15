Goods on roads seized during drive against encroachments in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 14

Two teams of the municipal corporation removed encroachments from both sides of several roads in the twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri on Thursday.

The teams confiscated goods kept on the roads by the shopkeepers to make these congestion free during the festive season.

Shopkeepers warned We have warned the shopkeepers that this time the goods are being kept inside the shops. Next time, if these are found kept on the roads, these will be confiscated and challans issued to violators. Amit Kamboj, Sanitary Inspector Leads to traffic jams In the festive season, several shopkeepers set up stalls and keep their goods on the roads. By doing so, the shopkeepers cause traffic jams. Govind Sharma, Sanitary Inspector

According to information, a team headed by Sanitary Inspector Govind Sharma removed encroachments on Railway Road from Shahid Bhagat Singh Chowk to Railway Station Chowk in the Yamunanagar zone.

At many places, shopkeepers had set up stalls by setting up tents on the roads. The team members picked up the goods kept on the roads and loaded these in the vehicles of the corporation.

Many shopkeepers started picking up their goods from the roads as soon as they saw the MC team approach them.

Sanitary Inspector Govind Sharma said encroachments created jams on the roads.

He also appealed to motorists not to park their vehicles on the roads. According to information, the drive was conducted on the direction of Ayush Sinha, Municipal Commissioner, so that there was no traffic jam in the twin cities during the festive season.

Another team lead by Sanitary Inspector Amit Kamboj carried out the drive in several markets of Jagadhri, including Pathrowala Bazar, Pansari Bazar, Chowk Bazar and in the Sharma Tent House area. Kamboj said they removed encroachments as well as carried out an awareness campaign. He said during the awareness drive, the team picked up the goods kept on the roads by the shopkeepers and got these shifted inside the shops. He also appealed to the shopkeepers that the roads had become narrow due to the encroachments, so no one should keep the goods on the stretches.