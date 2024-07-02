Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted

Parveen Arora
Karnal, July 2
Rail traffic on the busy Delhi-Ambala route came to a halt after several containers of goods train veered off the tracks near railway lines, causing disruptions and delays.
The freight train met with the accident between 4am and 4.30am near Taraori in Haryana's Karnal.
The incident prompted an immediate response from authorities, who halted train services in both directions to assess the situation. The affected section is a critical part of the Delhi-Ambala route.
No injuries or casualties have been reported, but train services have been severely impacted.
Railway officials have pressed men and machinery into service to clear the containers and restore track functionality. Efforts are underway to determine the cause of the incident, which is believed to be due to a possible technical failure or human error.
"We are working tirelessly to clear the tracks and restore services as soon as possible," said a senior railway official.
The disruption has affected several passenger trains, including Amarpali and Unchahar. Passengers are facing delays and inconvenience, with many stranded at Karnal station
