Goods worth lakhs gutted in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 19

A massive fire broke out in the shops of a mill store (machinery and other goods) in Jagadhri city today. The fire was massive and it took several hours for the fire brigade officials to control it. All goods kept in the shops were completely destroyed in the fire.

Assistant Fire Safety Officer (AFSO) Vijay Kumar said the fire started around 8 am and it could be brought under control around 4 pm. Six fire engines, which were pressed into service, made over 15 rounds to load water to douse the flames, he said.

“The fire broke out on the first and the second floors of the building where shops/showrooms of a mill store are situated,” the AFSO said.

Goods worth lakhs were reduced to ashes in the incident. The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. It was suspected that the fire started due to a short circuit.

