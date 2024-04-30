Google removes two apps flagged by Gurugram police

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 29

The Gurugram cyber police have taken action against two investment-based apps available on Google Play Store.

The police had sent a notice to Google under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act. Taking cognisance of the notice, the tech giant has removed two apps from the Play Store.

According to DCP cyber Siddhant Jain, cyber fraudsters used to lure people into investing money using FHT and SS-Equitrade apps, promising good returns. During investigation, it was found that around 1.55 lakh people downloaded the FHT app.

“In a case of investment fraud, our team of the west cyber police station sent a notice to the nodal officer of Google under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act to take action against these apps. Google removed both apps from its Play Store,” said the DCP.

Jain said the Gurugram police were continuously making efforts to stop the incidents of cyber frauds. He said they are also organising various programmes to take action against cybercriminals and spread awareness among people.

“We appeal to the general public not to transfer money on the pretext of investment without obtaining complete information,” added the DCP.

