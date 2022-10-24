Ambala: Got death threat, says AAP zila parishad candidate

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 23

The AAP zila parishad (ZP) candidate, Makhan Singh Lobana, has claimed to have received a death threat in which he has been allegedly asked to back out from the election.

Makhan Singh, who won the ZP election from ward number 12 in 2016 is contesting the election from ward number 9 this time. After quitting the INLD, Makhan joined the BJP in 2019, but had recently joined AAP.

He said, “I have no idea about the person, but he could be a political opponent. I contested the Assembly polls in 2009, and won the ZP election in 2016. Though I had contested for the post of the ZP chairman too, I lost in a close fight. I have told the party leaders about the threat and on their direction, have got an FIR registered. The police should catch the accused at the earliest.” A case has been registered against an unidentified person at the Naggal police station under Section 506 of the IPC on the complaint given by Ram Dayal, an associate of Makhan Singh.

