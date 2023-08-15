Governance training planned for 3.3L govt staff: Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal

Chandigarh, August 14
Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today stated that the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) had initiated “Mission Karmayogi Haryana”, aimed at revolutionising the state’s governance landscape by providing ethical and responsive governance training to over 3.3 lakh government officials.
Presiding over the 75th executive council meeting today, Kaushal stated that the mission was grounded in three fundamental objectives — inspiring officials to embrace professionalism and excel in their respective domains, emphasising the significance of accountability among government officials and fostering a sense of pride in government officials for their roles and contributions.
The training would start with the preparation of “master trainers”, slated to commence on September 4. The inaugural group of “master trainers” would be equipped with essential skills and knowledge by September 5, coinciding with the celebration of Teachers’ Day. Subsequently, these trainers would embark on the mission of training district officials, commencing on September 7, he said. Notable personalities from diverse fields, including IITs, IIMs, public administration and yoga gurus, had collaboratively shaped mission’s framework.
Director General, HIPA, Chandralekha Mukherjee, said a comprehensive training report would be prepared to measure the effectiveness of the training programme.
Three fundamental objectives
The mission is grounded in three fundamental objectives — inspiring officials to embrace professionalism and excel in their respective domains, emphasising the significance of accountability among government officials and fostering a sense of pride in government officials for their roles and contributions.
