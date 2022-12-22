Government college building inaugurated in 2017, yet to start functioning

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Palwal, December 21

Although the building to set up a government general nursing and midwifery (GNM) college in the district was completed in 2017, it is yet to start functioning.

Similarly, a government auxiliary nurse and midwife (ANM) college, which was proposed to be start at the CHC complex in Sondhad village, has also been hanging fire. “Notification has been issued by the authorities concerned so far in to start the courses in the college,” Manish Bhardwaj, a social activist, said.

An official in the district administration said, “The CM had inaugurated the GNM college’s building in August 2017. It is now being used by the Health department and the building houses the office of Civil Surgeon.” The building, which came up at a cost of Rs 10 crore, was transferred to the Medical Education Department in 2019, he added.

A former MLA, Karan Dalal, said, “The decision to start the two nursing college in the district was taken in 2012 by the then Congress-led government. Work on building construction was completed during the tenure of then Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.” Claiming that the BJP was ignoring the interests of students, Dalal added that the performance of the present government could be gauged from the fact that it had failed to start classes in the buildings that was completed more than five years ago. An official of the Health Department said the annual intake capacity of the colleges were proposed to be 60 seats. “No one can tell when the first academic session will start in the college. Even, clarity didn’t exist whether the project was still alive,” he added.