Government college professor sentenced to 4-year imprisonment for bribery in Haryana

Chandigarh, May 27
A court in Haryana’s Jind on Friday sentenced a government college associate professor to four-year imprisonment for accepting bribe from a student.
The additional district and sessions court judge also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Subhash Duggal, according to an official release. Duggal was arrested by the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau after an inquiry over corruption charges was initiated against him.
In 2015, he was booked under Prevention of Corruption Act, the release said.
