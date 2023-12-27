Government doctors in Haryana observe daylong strike, OPD services hit at some hospitals

PTI

Chandigarh, December 27

Government doctors in Haryana observed a strike on Wednesday in support of their various demands, impacting outpatient department (OPD) services at some hospitals.

The strike was observed on a call given by the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMS).

HCMS, a body representing government doctors in Haryana, has now threatened to go on an indefinite strike from Friday if the government fails to accept their demands.

Among their demands are formation of a specialist cadre for doctors, reduction in bond amount for PG courses and a dynamic assured career progression scheme at par with central government doctors.

According to Dr Anil Yadav, general secretary of HCMS, OPD services were suspended in government health institutions though emergency services functioned as usual on Wednesday.

“Our demands are not new. We had been given assurance by the state health minister earlier too, but demands have not been met. It is not that we want to put the public in any kind of inconvenience, but the government should also consider that these demands are very old,” Yadav said.

About the proposed indefinite strike from Friday, he said there will be complete shutdown of all kinds of services.

Meanwhile, according to an official statement, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij while commenting on the strike by government doctors in the state on Wednesday, claimed that it has failed, with only 26.86 per cent of doctors participating in it.

Vij claimed the strike move did not affect functioning of the government healthcare institutions “and there was no disruption in healthcare services”.

“This strike is illegitimate and the main demand of doctors for a separate specialist cadre has been accepted and they have been informed about it,” he said.

Discussions can be held on the remaining issues. Doctors are intelligent individuals, and most doctors are working in Haryana, he said.

Referring to some other demands, he said, “The process for the direct recruitment of senior medical officers (SMOs) and the ACP (assured career progression scheme) is underway. Most of the demands of the doctors have been acknowledged. Doctors were invited for discussions today, but their representative body did not attend.”

Vij stated that as Covid-19 cases are increasing in the country, doctors should refrain from going on an indefinite strike.

The minister also directed the director general of health services to ensure that there is no disruption of healthcare services.

After these directives, Director General of Health Services R S Punia held a video conference Wednesday evening with all state civil surgeons, giving necessary instructions to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services.

Punia instructed all civil surgeons that if there is any requirement for manpower from outside or from other districts, it should be brought to attention to ensure the smooth functioning of healthcare services in those districts.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the government should accept the demands of the doctors and immediately hold talks with them.

“The BJP-JJP government is playing with the lives of lakhs of patients by adopting a lax attitude towards doctors,” the former chief minister said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anil Vij