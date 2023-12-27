 Government doctors in Haryana observe daylong strike, OPD services hit at some hospitals : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Government doctors in Haryana observe daylong strike, OPD services hit at some hospitals

Government doctors in Haryana observe daylong strike, OPD services hit at some hospitals

Health Minister Anil Vij says the strike is illegitimate and the main demand of doctors for separate specialist cadre has been accepted

Government doctors in Haryana observe daylong strike, OPD services hit at some hospitals

OPD services impacted at Karnal Civil Hospital as government doctors observed a strike in support of their various demands, December 27, 2023. Photo: Varun Gulati



PTI

Chandigarh, December 27

Government doctors in Haryana observed a strike on Wednesday in support of their various demands, impacting outpatient department (OPD) services at some hospitals.

The strike was observed on a call given by the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMS).

HCMS, a body representing government doctors in Haryana, has now threatened to go on an indefinite strike from Friday if the government fails to accept their demands.

Among their demands are formation of a specialist cadre for doctors, reduction in bond amount for PG courses and a dynamic assured career progression scheme at par with central government doctors.

According to Dr Anil Yadav, general secretary of HCMS, OPD services were suspended in government health institutions though emergency services functioned as usual on Wednesday.

“Our demands are not new. We had been given assurance by the state health minister earlier too, but demands have not been met. It is not that we want to put the public in any kind of inconvenience, but the government should also consider that these demands are very old,” Yadav said.

About the proposed indefinite strike from Friday, he said there will be complete shutdown of all kinds of services.

Meanwhile, according to an official statement, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij while commenting on the strike by government doctors in the state on Wednesday, claimed that it has failed, with only 26.86 per cent of doctors participating in it.

Vij claimed the strike move did not affect functioning of the government healthcare institutions “and there was no disruption in healthcare services”.

“This strike is illegitimate and the main demand of doctors for a separate specialist cadre has been accepted and they have been informed about it,” he said.

Discussions can be held on the remaining issues. Doctors are intelligent individuals, and most doctors are working in Haryana, he said.

Referring to some other demands, he said, “The process for the direct recruitment of senior medical officers (SMOs) and the ACP (assured career progression scheme) is underway. Most of the demands of the doctors have been acknowledged. Doctors were invited for discussions today, but their representative body did not attend.”

Vij stated that as Covid-19 cases are increasing in the country, doctors should refrain from going on an indefinite strike.

The minister also directed the director general of health services to ensure that there is no disruption of healthcare services.

After these directives, Director General of Health Services R S Punia held a video conference Wednesday evening with all state civil surgeons, giving necessary instructions to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services.

Punia instructed all civil surgeons that if there is any requirement for manpower from outside or from other districts, it should be brought to attention to ensure the smooth functioning of healthcare services in those districts.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the government should accept the demands of the doctors and immediately hold talks with them.

“The BJP-JJP government is playing with the lives of lakhs of patients by adopting a lax attitude towards doctors,” the former chief minister said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anil Vij


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Couple tells Indian-American family to ‘go back to Pakistan’ after taking over their house in New York

2
Punjab

1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann

3
Ludhiana

Three years on, major hurdle on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway cleared

4
Punjab PAC meet

No alliance: Punjab Congress leaders flag ‘vendetta’ by AAP

5
Punjab

Punjab again not selected to present its tableau at Republic Day, says CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Entertainment

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul

7
Punjab

Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic

8
Himachal

For ‘fair probe’, HP High Court orders shifting of DGP, Kangra SP

9
Chandigarh

Residents demand Delhi-Amritsar Vande Bharat train halt at Mohali

10
India

2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion; security tightened in Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Jammu to review security situation in J-K

Confident Army will wipe out terrorism from J-K, must avoid ‘mistakes’ that hurt citizens: Rajnath Singh in Rajouri

Defence Minister lauds the troops for their bravery

Rajnath Singh meets families of three slain civilians in Rajouri, assures justice

'There will be justice', says Rajnath Singh as he meets families of three slain civilians in J-K's Rajouri

Three civilians were found dead last week after being allege...

Blast near Israel’s embassy: NSG collects samples; CCTV footage scanned, security beefed up

Blast near Israeli embassy: NSG collects samples; CCTV footage scanned, security beefed up

Officials say possibility of a chemical explosion cannot be ...

Russia, India mull joint weapons production: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russia and India mull joint production of modern weapons, Foreign Minister Lavrov says after holding talks with Jaishankar

Lavrov discuss the outlook for military-technical cooperatio...

25 Indians from grounded Romanian plane seeking asylum in France freed: Reports

25 Indians from grounded Romanian plane seeking asylum in France freed: Reports

The 25 people were among 303 passengers who boarded the Lege...


Cities

View All

Defunct streetlights add to commuters’ misery as dense fog engulfs holy city

Defunct streetlights add to commuters’ misery as dense fog engulfs holy city

3 peddlers held with 1.5-kg heroin

Construction of speed breakers puts brakes on traffic flow in Amritsar

Vigilance Bureau nabs SI for taking Rs 50K bribe

Resource centres yet to receive funds for transportation of school students

15 flights diverted from Delhi to Chandigarh due to bad weather

15 flights diverted from Delhi to Chandigarh due to bad weather

CHB mulls some relief on need-based changes

Couple crushed to death by tipper on Airport Road

Chandigarh air remains ‘very poor’ for 2nd day

Committee gives nod to 17 more C&D waste collection centres

Delhi reports first case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1: Officials

Delhi reports first case of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj urges people not to panic

Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic

15 flights diverted from Delhi to Chandigarh due to bad weather

Justice Sanjiv Khanna appointed National Legal Services Authority Executive Chairperson

Former JNU employee arrested for duping professors of varsity, IIT Delhi of over Rs 11 crore

Poor governance, stalled projects eroded public trust

Poor governance, stalled projects eroded public trust

Gambling case: Prosecution’s failure led to acquittal of AAP MLA Angural

10 days on, cops still clueless

Five more teams seal quarterfinal berth in hockey meet

MP Rinku for easing traffic at PAP chowk

Three years on, major hurdle on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway cleared

Three years on, major hurdle on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway cleared

Dense fog to continue for few days

Two thieves arrested, 12 vehicles recovered

Youth hacked to death by 3 miscreants

Man booked for strangling wife to death one year ago

Govt to release more funds for facelift of royal city: Punjab CM

Govt to release more funds for facelift of royal city: Punjab CM

Gangster Malkeet sent to three-day police remand

Capacity building programme ends