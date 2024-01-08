Government efforts not enough, public support must to deal with disasters, says Governor

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 7

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday chaired the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Lalupura village of the Gharaunda block and emphasised on public cooperation for dealing with disasters. “Only government efforts are not enough to deal with any disaster. Public participation is also necessary for it,” said the Governor.

He also stressed on increasing the participation of women in every field for the progress of the state and the nation. Accompanied by Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan, the Governor also inspected the stalls organised by various departments. He lauded the efforts of the Lalupura village residents and said he was told that during the floods, the residents had helped in plugging the breach in the Yamuna. He said the Chief Minister had implemented several schemes for the welfare of every section of society.

Later, the Governor also visited the embankment of the Yamuna and was informed about the various works being carried out by the government to strengthen it.

Kalyan told the Governor that last year, 30 villages in the Yamuna region, were affected by the floods. Kalyan said before the BJP government came to power, around 40 villages in the Yamuna belt were neglected in terms of development, but there had been development there after 2014.

