Government, Gujarat institute join hands to bolster forensic sciences

Chandigarh, June 30
In a bid to facilitate and further strengthen the development of collaborative pursuits in the fields of forensic and prosecution training, research and testing of forensic samples, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Saturday between the Haryana Government and the National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
A Centre of Excellence in training and laboratory testing facilities in forensic sciences dedicated to ‘Chinhit Apradh’ (identified crime) cases will be established in Haryana.
The MoU signing ceremony was held in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Speaker Haryana Vidhan Sabha Gian Chand Gupta and other ministers and senior officers.
As envisaged under the MoU, NFSU will guide research, conduct testing of forensic samples and also provide expert knowledge.
Under the aegis of the Haryana Institute of Public Administration, a training of judicial officers, public prosecutors, police and other investigating agencies in forensic analyses and other aspects of criminal justice delivery will be carried out in consultation with NFSU.
