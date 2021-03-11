Government hospitals in Karnal to get 93 new doctors

Karnal, August 16
The government-run hospitals in the districts, which have been grappling with the shortage of doctors for the past several months, will get more doctors soon. The government has allotted stations to 93 medical officers (MOs) to overcome the shortage.
On August 12, a list of 847 newly recruited doctors was released and they were given 15 days to join at designated stations. Of them, 93 doctors have been allotted to Karnal district.
Thirty-seven of them got registered with the Civil Surgeon’s office till Tuesday afternoon and 11 have submitted their medical fitness certificates.
The Nilokheri subdivision hospital has been allotted 24 doctors, followed by Assandh (23), District Civil Hospital (18) and Nigdhu CHC (five). Four doctors each will be posted at Indri subdivision hospital, Gharaunda subdivision hospital and Kunjpura CHC; three doctors each will be posted at Ballah CHC, Sambhali CHC and Taraori CHC; while the Padha CHC will get two doctors.
Sources say if all these doctors join their duties, it will help overcome the shortage to a large extent. At present, 181 posts of doctors are vacant in different government hospitals of the district. Out of total 264 sanctioned posts, only 83 are filled. If these 93 doctors join their duties, 88 posts will remain vacant.
The District Civil Hospital requires 24 doctors, while it has got 18 under the new list. Similarly, the Nilokehri Government Hospital requires 38 doctors, but has got only 24. Against the sanctioned posts of 42, 100-bed subdivisional hospital at Assandh is dependent on only one doctor. In the new list, it has been allocated 23 doctors.
Against the requirement of five doctors, Taraori CHC has been given three doctors, while Nigdhu CHC was got five doctors against the requirement of seven. Similarly, Ballah CHC has been allocated three doctors against the requirement of seven, Padha got two against the requirement of six, Gharaunda got four against the requirement of five, Indri got four against the requirement of six, Kunjpura got four against the requirement of five.
Dr Yogesh Sharma, Civil Surgeon, said the recruitment of new doctors would help in providing better health facilities. “We are hopeful these doctors will join during the given time,” he added.
The recruitment of new doctors will help in providing better health facilities. We are hopeful that these doctors will join during the given time. — Dr Yogesh Sharma, Civil Surgeon
