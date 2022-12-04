Government hospitals in Palwal facing shortage of specialist doctors

Tribune News Service

Palwal, December 3

The government-run hospitals in the district continue to face shortage of specialist doctors, according to sources in the Health Department. Patients are at the receiving end due to the staff crunch.

“Though Palwal became a separate district way back in 2008, none of the government hospital, including the Civil Hospital at the district headquarters, sub-divisional hospitals, community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs), located at 25 villages of the district have a radiologist (Ultrasonoligist) till date,” said sources.

“Twenty five new doctors have been posted in district hospitals recently. These hospitals still await radiologist,” said an official on condition of anonymity. He said the incumbent, who had been posted recently at a hospital, failed to join. The post of the psychiatrist had also been lying vacant for the past many years, he added.

“Besides, almost all government hospitals or health centres in the district do not have a regular doctor with specialisation in psychiatry, cardiology and urology. This is despite the fact that the number of patients suffering from related diseases or disorders has been on the rise,” claimed an employee of the Health Department requesting anonymity.

“Two ultrasound machines, procured long time ago, have not been used at the sub-divisional hospital in Hathin town for the past at least five years as there is no radiologist posted here,” the sources said, while adding that the post of the radiographer (technician) was also lying vacant and this had rendered the X-ray machines at the hospital useless.

“Patients have to visit private hospitals or clinics due to non- availability of the required staff at government healthcare facilities,” said a resident.

“Though 300 to 400 persons report at the sub-divisional hospital in Hodal daily, the authorities have failed to depute regular staff to operate the X-ray and ultrasound machine at this medical facility,” said Balram, a local resident. The district has a Civil Hospital, two sub-divisional hospitals, six CHCs and 19 PHCs at present.

“The Health Department is making all efforts to provide the best possible healthcare facilities through the available infrastructure,” said a senior official.