Government launches scheme to give infra boost to MSMEs

Chandigarh, February 23
The Haryana Government today launched the Programme to Accelerate Development for MSME Advancement (PADMA) programme.
"Based on the principles of 'local yet global', the PADMA aims to create self-sustainable and thriving industrial infrastructure at the cluster level for each block of Haryana," said Manohar Lal Khattar while launching the scheme at a function held here today.
He said the PADMA programme was a multi-department programme, which would not only promote local products but also give employment opportunities to the youth, especially the targeted Antyodaya Anna Yojana beneficiaries. "The MSME sector plays a significant role in economic landscape of Haryana, contributing over 22 per cent to the Gross State Value Added (GSVA)," said Khattar.
The Chief Minister also said under the PADMA scheme, one product in each block of 22 districts, covering all 140 blocks in the state had been identified based on the locally available resources, existing micro enterprise ecosystem, demographic profile, key opportunities, sunrise sectors and growth potential.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve Ukraine crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA
Court sends him to ED custody till March 3
Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace
Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...