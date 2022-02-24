Government launches scheme to give infra boost to MSMEs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

The Haryana Government today launched the Programme to Accelerate Development for MSME Advancement (PADMA) programme.

"Based on the principles of 'local yet global', the PADMA aims to create self-sustainable and thriving industrial infrastructure at the cluster level for each block of Haryana," said Manohar Lal Khattar while launching the scheme at a function held here today.

He said the PADMA programme was a multi-department programme, which would not only promote local products but also give employment opportunities to the youth, especially the targeted Antyodaya Anna Yojana beneficiaries. "The MSME sector plays a significant role in economic landscape of Haryana, contributing over 22 per cent to the Gross State Value Added (GSVA)," said Khattar.

The Chief Minister also said under the PADMA scheme, one product in each block of 22 districts, covering all 140 blocks in the state had been identified based on the locally available resources, existing micro enterprise ecosystem, demographic profile, key opportunities, sunrise sectors and growth potential.