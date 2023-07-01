Government observers to oversee varsity recruitments now

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 30

Shortly after the withdrawal of a letter directing the state universities to be self-reliant instead of depending on the government for funds, the Haryana Government is under fire for issuing another letter mandating the presence of government observers in the recruitment process of the universities.

Assault on autonomy The decision is a direct assault on the autonomy of the universities and all vice-chancellors and other stakeholders must oppose this decision tooth and nail. Dr SPS Dahiya, former professor at mdu

The letter, sent to the vice-chancellors of all 14 state universities of the state from the Additional Chief Secretary (Higher Education), maintains that the state government has allowed the universities to complete the recruitment process.

“However, the appointment letters will be issued after the approval of the Finance Department for revival of these posts, which will be intimated to you in due course,” the letter states.

As per the letter, it has been decided that for all selections, there will be an observer of the state government, who will be appointed by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Higher Education.

“The observer will observe the selection process and submit a report to the government, after clearance of which the universities will issue the appointment letters,” it maintains.

Associations of university teachers as well as serving and former professors have opposed the move and demanded its withdrawal.

“We strongly condemn the move as it is in gross violation of specific guidelines laid down by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to be followed during the recruitment process at universities,” said Dr Vikas Siwach, president, Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (HFUCTO).

Siwach, who also heads Maharshi Dayanand University Teachers Association (MDUTA), said a state-level meeting had been called on Sunday to discuss the issue and chalk out a plan to combat the state government’s diktat.

“It seems that certain bureaucrats are trying to wrest the control of the state universities to further their vested interests while keeping the state leadership in the dark,” he stated.