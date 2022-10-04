Government prepares action plan to control air pollution in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

The state government has prepared an action plan under the policy formulated by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for sustainable improvement in air quality in the Delhi-(NCR) region and its adjoining areas.

Addressing officials, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the objective was to bring down the level of air pollution by implementing the action plan effectively at the ground level.

He directed the officials to complete their work within the stipulated time frame. Kaushal said air pollution could be reduced only by adopting an inclusive, economical and innovative approach.

Policy emphasis The policy emphasises measures to reduce air pollution through thermal power plants, clean fuel and electric mobility, public transport management, road traffic management, greenery and sapling plantation. —Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief secretary

He directed the officials to follow the CAQM policy strictly. Keeping in view the prevailing air quality in Delhi-NCR, there was a need to set things right in the areas that contributed significantly to air pollution. “The policy emphasises measures to reduce air pollution through thermal power plants, clean fuel and electric mobility, public transport management, road traffic management, greenery and sapling plantation,” he said.

The government was preparing a plan to create effective infrastructure for controlling fire incidents at solid waste management sites, management of dust at C&D projects, provision of additional mechanical sweeping and water spraying machines and greening of open areas etc.

The Department of Industry and Commerce is also ensuring comprehensive planning for controlling the burning of industrial waste, transition to clean fuels, electric mobility and limited use of generators.

To reduce incidents of stubble burning in the state, proper arrangements were being made by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department for crop residue management.

Emphasis is on expanding “Nagar Van” and “Nagar Vatika” to promote greenery, sapling plantation etc. It has been also planned to implement the Miyawaki technique that helps build dense, native forests in a short time in limited urban areas. Awareness campaigns will also be conducted for plantation drives.

