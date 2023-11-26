Government ruining edu through misdirected policies: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 25

“Forget about constructing new schools, the BJP-JJP government was not providing electricity, water and even toilets for girls in already established schools,” former CM and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged today.

This shameful truth had been exposed in the High Court, which imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the government. It indicated how the BJP was ruining the education through its misdirected policies, he said.

“First, the government stopped the recruitment of teachers as not a single recruitment for primary teacher has been undertaken in the past nine years. Thereafter, it put teachers on duty like managing arrangements in markets and fairs and making family identity cards. Thousands of posts of teacher were abolished by bringing in policies like rationalisation,” he stated.

“The affidavit given in the court shows that the government wants to deprive children of SCs, backward class, poor and farmer class studying in government schools from every facility and education,” he alleged.k

