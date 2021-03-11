Government schools of Haryana witness rise in queries for admissions

Rohtak, May 11
The tablet scheme launched by the state government for students of government schools of Class IX-XII has attracted the attention of students studying in private ones.
Queries about admissions at government schools to avail the benefit of the scheme have increased, with teachers also using the scheme as a tool to raise the number of admissions.
“Though the tablets are yet to be distributed in Panipat, students of private schools have got influenced by the scheme. More than 10 students of private schools have taken admission in our school in two days,” a teacher said.
Bhagwan Bawwa, a teacher at Government Senior Secondary School in Lukhi (Rewari), said government schools had witnessed a sudden rise in admission queries about the tablets scheme.
“Students of private schools are approaching government schools to get information about the scheme,” he added.
Sudarshan Punia, Nodal Officer (Saksham), Jhajjar, said the queries of admissions by students of private schools were higher in urban than rural area as urban parents were aware of the scheme and its benefits.
Vijay Luxmi, District Education Officer (DEO), Rohtak, said parents were visiting government schools to know about the scheme.
