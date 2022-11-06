Government to buy paddy straw at MSP, says Agriculture Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 5

During a seminar organised at the Agriculture and Food Technology fair in Sector 17 Parade Ground, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister JP Dalal said, “The state government is planning to buy paddy straw at a minimum support price for the proper management of stubble in the state. For this, a committee has been constituted the government’s main objective is to chalk out plans regarding the availability of latest technology, innovation research, advanced farm machinery, and fertilisers at a low price to the farmers of the state.”

He visited the Haryana pavilion at the fair and interacted with the Farmer Producer groups who had set up stalls. As many as 17 MoUs were signed with 13 such groups. Dr Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary and Hardeep Singh, Director General at Agriculture Department, Arjun Singh Saini, Director General, Horticulture Department, and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Dalal said the government had been taking advanced initiatives for better stubble management. The farmers have been provided with 80,000 super-seeder machines and additional agricultural equipment would soon be introduced, he added.

“The farmers are also being given an incentive of Rs 1,000 per acre to curb stubble-burning practice in the state. We are working on a venture to reduce the stubble-burning incidents to zero and enhance the air quality of the NCR. For this, the farmers’ welfare funds are being used,” said Dalal. He added that Haryana is an agricultural state with maximum facilities available to the farmers.

