Governor clears ordinance on Haryana gurdwara panel

Chandigarh,October 28

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya finally promulgated the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Amendment Ordinance, 2022 to set up a 41-member ad hoc committee to manage the affairs of the state gurdwaras till the elections were held for the formation of the new gurdwara committee.

SAD criticises move The state Govt’s move has made it clear that all 41 members will be appointed by it and that the sangat has no role in electing its representatives. —Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, SAD chief spokesperson

As per the Amendment to Sub Section (8) of Section 16 of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Act, 2014, the 41 members nominated by the state government will elect their office bearers, who shall be the members of the executive board of the committee. As per the ordinance, the adhoc committee and the executive board shall cease to exist after the formation of the new committee.

