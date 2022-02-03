Governor flags off 2 trucks of Covid essentials

Chandigarh, February 2
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya today flagged off two vehicles carrying 110 oxygen concentrators, masks and other materials to be used in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. All this material has been provided by Red Cross Society of India. These life-saving essentials will be distributed among district branches of Haryana State Red Cross Society, for their further distribution among the needy.
Dattatraya said Red Cross Society officials should get in touch with more and more social workers and organisations and apprise them about society activities in the state so that common men can also join them in serving society.
Congratulating Red Cross Society family members for their work in helping people during the Covid-19 pandemic, Dattatraya said they were corona warriors.
Six thousand volunteers of Indian Red Cross Society are working to spread awareness and facilitate vaccination to prevent the spread of the third Covid wave.
