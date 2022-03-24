Governor: Include martyrs’ biographies in syllabus

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 23

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday emphasised including the biographies of martyrs in syllabus so that youths could learn about their sacrifices for the freedom struggle of the country.

“Youths must be taught history and the freedom struggle of the martyrs,” said the Governor while chairing a mega blood donation camp organised by the National Institute of Film and Fine Arts (NIFFA) to observe the martyrs day of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev in Sector 12 here. A total of 287 persons donated blood at the camp.

The Governor also highlighted the supreme sacrifice made by Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev for the country. “The day of March 23 could not be forgotten in the history of India, as on the night of this date in 1931, three heroes of the country sacrificed their lives for the country,” he said.

He appreciated the efforts of NIFFA for organising such a programme on this day and said that blood donation was a noble cause. —