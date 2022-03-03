Haryana Governor: Raising happiness index, equitable growth government target

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, March 2

Underlining the state government’s attempt to “rise above regionalism and nepotism” to carry out equitable development in the state, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya said the government’s target was to increase the happiness index and to provide ease of living.

Delivering his address on the first day of the Budget Session of the 14th Haryana Vidhan Sabha which commenced here today, Dattatraya lauded the government and frontline workers for their role during Covid while indicating that Haryana was back on track when it came to setting and realising development goals.

In the backdrop of the year-long farmers’ agitation, the Governor, in his speech, explained at lenth how the “government believes that if the farmer becomes prosperous, prosperity and happiness will prevail in the state”. He listed out the various schemes rolled out by the BJP-JJP government with the economic uplift of the farmer in mind and emphasised that rice-wheat rotation was a “losing proposition”.

“Be it procurement of crops on minimum support price (MSP) or giving compensation for crop damage due to natural calamity, my government is with each farmer,” he said in his speech.

While his speech reiterated the government’s commitment to getting “the legitimate share of water from the rivers of Ravi and Beas through the completion of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, he said a multi-disciplinary university would be established at Nuh (Mewat), three new centres of excellence are being established in Bhiwani, Nuh and Jhajjar to promote horticulture.

The Governor said that a 500-bed ESI hospital was coming up at the IMT-Manesar, while five new ESI dispensaries had been approved for the IMT Rohtak and Karnal.

The Governor said to immortalise and honour the bravery of those unsung heroes who had played a pivotal role during the First War of Independence, an international level “Shahid Smarak” (martyrs’ memorial) was being built by the state government in Ambala.

Dattatraya said pioneering innovations made by the state government were being adopted not only by other states but also by the Central Government.

Copy of address not got

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda, after the conclusion of the Governor’s address, pointed out that though the members had not received a copy of the address on the pretext of some rule, a few officials in the gallery and a leader of the treasury benches had a copy of the same beforehand. Hooda protested the “inequality”, after which the Speaker, Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Gian Chand Gupta, apologised.