Governor unveils awareness campaign on thalassaemia

Chandigarh, April 16
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya today launched a campaign to create sensitivity towards children suffering from thalassaemia and to curb drug abuse among the youth. This campaign was launched under the joint aegis of Haryana Child Welfare Welfare Council and Human Care Medical Charitable Trust at Kalagram, Chandigarh. He flagged off the marathon on the occasion.
Dattatraya said thalassaemia is a genetic disorder. The disorder needs frequent blood transfusions. For this, help can be obtained from blood donors in the society. He urged the youth to donate blood by participating in blood donation camps organised from time to time so that children suffering from these genetic diseases such as thalassaemia and haemophilia can be treated on time so as to save their lives. He said parents should also be aware about the symptoms of thalassaemia and haemophilia diseases.
Calling upon the youth, Dattatraya said they should always keep themselves away from the company of drug addicts. He urged them to perform yoga every day. He said today’s youth spend most of their time on social media while some are leading an isolated life which harms their mental and physical health as well.
