Govind Kanda, Setia at loggerheads

Hisar: BJP leader Govind Kanda and opposition leader Gokul Setia in Sirsa town are at loggerheads over development works. Kanda, who contested the byelection from Ellenabad and is the brother of the Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda, inspected some spots in the town and blamed the lack of development on the local municipality. In response, Setia, a political rival of the Kanda brothers, commented that they had now woken up to the poor condition of the infrastructure in the town after nearly three-and-a-half years of government. He blamed them for political opportunism and ignoring the interests of the people of Sirsa.

Former MLA active, ticket aspirants tense

Karnal: Two-time Congress MLA Sumita Singh has suddenly increased political activities in the Karnal Assembly segment, causing tension among ticket aspirants. Singh, who unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections from the Assandh seat in 2014 and did not contest elections in 2019, is holding daily public meetings. Her opponents have lodged a campaign against her publicising the fact that she changed her constituency.

Hooda-Dushyant tiff gets deeper

Rohtak: The tiff between former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala is getting deeper. While Hooda tried to close the chapter by refusing to comment on the matter at a recent news conference in Rohtak, Dushyant seems to be in a mood of confrontation. During his visit to Rohtak to chair a meeting of the District Grievances Committee, Dushyant openly challenged Hooda, asserting that the revenue collection under the BJP-JJP government was much higher than that recorded during Hooda’s regime. He also accused Hooda of taking away farmers’ land and favouring private builders. Dushyant remarked that Hooda was frustrated on losing power and could do anything to assume it. “He has been targeting my party’s alliance with the BJP ever since we came to power, which shows his frustration,” he quipped.

Leader’s future decided by adamant voters

Yamunanagar: As only one year is left until Lok Sabha elections, political activities have intensified in the district. Some senior leaders are inducting leaders and workers of other political parties into their parties here. In the recent past, several leaders and workers have switched parties. However, people are saying that the future of any party or leader is decided by the voters who do not change their minds easily.