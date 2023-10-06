Govt-aided colleges told to get their roster register verified within 20 days

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 5

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has directed all government-aided private colleges in the state to prepare a 100-point roster register of teaching cadre vacancies and get it verified from the Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of SCs/ BCs and Antyodaya (SEWA) Department within 20 days.

College to be one unit The register will be prepared by considering the college as one unit for the purpose of reservation regarding the teaching cadre.

The register will be prepared by considering the college as one unit for the purpose of reservation regarding the teaching cadre. The roster will have details of the total sanctioned posts in the college concerned, date of joining of teachers against these posts, vacancies with dates when these arise, and reservation of posts as per 100-point roster, said sources.

“While preparing the register, roster points will be allotted according to the vacancies filled by the college. The vacancy will be filled from the roster point allotted to that vacancy as 100 points of the roster. In case of a backlog of any category, the vacancies will be filled from that category. If there is a backlog of more than one category, the vacancy will be filled from the old backlog first,” states a communiqué sent to the college principals from the DHE.

Dayanand Malik, president, Haryana Government Aided-College Teachers Association, said the verification of the roster register would pave the way for filling of the posts as more than 1,400 posts of teaching cadre had been lying vacant in 97 government aided- private colleges in the state for a long time.

#Rohtak