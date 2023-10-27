Haryana Govt amends selection criteria for employees on contract

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

The state government has announced changes in the Deployment of Contractual Persons Policy, 2022. The merit list of the candidates will now be prepared on the basis of annual family income, age of the candidate, socio-economic criteria, skill qualification, additional higher qualification, Common Eligibility Test, ease of deployment and experience.

Merit list to be prepared Merit list will be prepared on the basis of annual family income, age of the candidate, socio-economic criteria, skill qualification, additional higher qualification, Common Eligibility Test, ease of deployment and experience

The weightage on the basis of the candidate’s annual family income, as verified by the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority (HPPA), will be a maximum of 40 points. If the income is up to Rs 1,00,000, 40 points will be given. Income ranging between Rs 1,00,001 and Rs 1,80,000 will fetch 30 points, income ranging from Rs 1,80,001 to Rs 3,00,000 will bring 20 points, while Rs 3,00,001 to Rs 6,00,000 income will entitle the candidate to 10 points.

There will be a weightage of up to 10 points if the age of the candidate is 24-36 years and five points if it is 36-42 years.

Candidates will get maximum five points for having a skill certificate and additional five points for having a higher qualification above the basic qualification in the same field.

The weightage of 10 points will be given to the candidates based on socio-economic criteria, including orphan status (10 points, to be given to candidates up to 25 years of age), widow status (five points), and fatherless candidates (five points for candidates whose father died before the age of 42 and five points for candidates whose father died before they reached 12 years of age).

The candidates who have successfully cleared the Common Eligibility Test will receive 10 points.

The candidates who are residents of the same block/municipal corporation will get up to 10 points, while five points will be awarded to those residing in an adjoining block/MC for which the job has been notified. Each MC will be treated as a separate block and municipal committees/municipal councils will be considered part of the block. Additional 10 points will be awarded to candidates with prior experience of working in any department, board, university, public sector undertaking, mission or authority under the control of the Haryana Government. The candidates will receive one point for each year of experience or part thereof, with a maximum weightage of 10 points.