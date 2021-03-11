Rewari: Haryana Govt approves mapping of land for AIIMS, letter of intent issued

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, June 2

In a significant development, the state government has approved the map for the proposed land in Majra village for the AIIMS project.

All arrangements for the registry of the land have been made at the tehsil so that landowners do not have to face inconvenience. — Ashok Garg, Deputy Commissioner

Later in 2019, just before the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to set up AIIMS in Rewari

The Department of Medical Education and Research has also sent a letter of intent to the district authorities for issuing it to the landowners so that that the process of buying the land could be initiated.

The government has assured villagers of buying their land at Rs 40 lakh per acre. Sources said the final map was sent to the state government two weeks ago after making necessary changes as per the technical parameters of the project and availability of land.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced the project in Bawal town in 2015, but it could not be materilised owing to a matter pertaining to the Centre. This forced the AIIMS Sangharsh Samiti to stage a dharna for 127 days to pressurise the government for executing the project.

Later in 2019, just before Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to set up AIIMS here.

Deputy Commissioner Ashok Garg said the registration of sale deed of proposed land would be started along with the issuing the letter of intent to landowners. “landowners will be informed 48 hours in advance to complete the registration process at the tehsil,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rajendra Nimoth of the AIIMS Sangharsh Samiti said it was claimed that the process to buy the land would be initiated in May, but nothing was done.

“There is no need for a letter of intent when the villagers have already proposed selling their land for the AIIMS project by uploading land details at the e-bhumi portal. The government should initiate the process if its intention towards the project is honest,” he added.

