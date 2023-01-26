Karnal: Govt buildings sans NOC, notices served

Karnal, January 25
The government departments appear to be the biggest violators when it comes to compliance with the fire safety norms as several buildings have not obtained a fire no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department.
“The Municipal Corporation, Karnal (MC) has issued notices to 22 establishments after a survey was conducted by its Fire Department. These include the railway station, Civil Hospital, Dr Mangal Sen Auditorium, Haryana Institute of Civil Aviation, new bus stand, a telephone exchange, UHBVN office, National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources. Besides, a majority of buildings of the automobile industry do not have the fire NOC,” said an MC official. Several dhabas, restaurants and hotels are also running without an NOC.
“We are conducting a fire audit of buildings and have issued notices to 21 establishments so far,” said Municipal Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar.
“These establishments have been instructed to take prompt action necessary for compliance with the fire safety norms and obtain an NOC,” Tomar added.
“We will ensure that all buildings, including hospitals and coaching centres, have the fire NOC from the department,” the Commissioner said.
