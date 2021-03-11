Govt charging fee for visiting stadiums unfair, says Congress

Chandigarh, April 21
Former Chief Minister Bhupender Singh Hooda and President, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, Kumari Selja, today condemned the state government’s decision of charging fee from the people for visiting stadiums in the state.
“The government should immediately withdraw this ‘Tughlaqi’ order,” she added.
Selja said this government was crossing all limits of looting the public. “Instead of providing relief to the public, this government was busy in devising a strategy to loot. The government was intent on robbing the people of the state by hatching new conspiracies. According to the new Tughlaqi orders of the government, the players coming for practice in the stadiums of the district will have to pay Rs 100 every month whereas people coming for walk will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000.” These rules had been implemented in all state level, district level and sub-division level sports stadiums of the state. Along with this, the fee had also been fixed by the government for organising sports events in the stadium by the sports associations. Nothing can be more embarrassing than this, said Kumari Selja. Kumari Selja said in this hectic life, people go to the stadiums for morning and evening walks, so that they can stay healthy. People also get clean and open environment in the stadium. It was highly condemnable that the government was charging fee from people of the state for morning and evening walks. —
