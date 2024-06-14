Govt college to be set up at Ballabgarh

Chandigarh, June 13
Haryana’s Minister of Industry, Commerce and Labour Mool Chand Sharma has given a big bonanza to the Ballabgarh Assembly constituency.
A government co-education college will be constructed in Sector 23 of Ballabgarh, benefitting the youth of this region and surrounding areas significantly. The admission process for the college has started from this academic session itself. Until the new building of this college is constructed, classes will be held in Government College, Kheri Gujran.
Sharma expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for ensuring this college project. He said the college named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh is being constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 90 crore. The portal for admissions has been opened.
The minister said earlier, a women’s college named after Sushma Swaraj was constructed in Ballabgarh where 1,800 girls were studying.
