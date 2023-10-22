Govt committed to ensuring welfare of martyred cops’ families, says DGP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 21

The Director General of Police (DGP), Shatrujeet Kapur, today reiterated the state government’s commitment to ensuring the welfare of the families of the police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice.

In the event of an employee’s martyrdom, the bereaved family receives job security, pension and financial assistance amounting to Rs 1.30 crore. In case of an accidental fatality involving a contractual employee of the Police Department, a financial aid of Rs 50 lakh is extended to support the family concerned.

Kapur was speaking after paying homage to the police martyrs by laying a wreath at the “Police Martyr Memorial” on the occasion of Police Martyrdom Day at the Police Lines, Panchkula. The day serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by 188 valiant martyrs of the Indian police force.

He said, “We have gathered here to honour the courageous police martyrs who tried their best to maintain law and order. They laid down their lives trying to safeguard our security and protecting the lives and property of fellow citizens. We stand in reverence, honouring their indomitable courage and unwavering devotion to duty.”