Govt consent to SEC on holding MC elections

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

The Haryana Government today sent its consent to the State Election Commission (SEC) for the conduct of elections to the 50 municipalities in the state.

In a communication to the SEC, the Principal Secretary of the Urban Local Bodies said the state government had “no objection” to the conduct of election 50 municipalities, including one municipal corporation, 18 municipal councils and 31 municipal committees.

On May 17, the SEC had sought “statutory consultation” with the state government for the conduct of the polls. The state government also sent the copy of its communication to the DCs, district municipal commissioners and commissioners of the municipal corporations for the provision of the necessary staff for the smooth conduct of the elections.