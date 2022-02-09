Govt depts owe crores to Sonepat MC as property tax

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, February 8

Government departments are among the top 201 property tax defaulters of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Sonepat. As per the list, the Police Lines, the judicial complex, grain market, PWD colonies and other departments have to pay crores as property tax to the MC. However, the MC has served several notices to the government department to deposit the property tax.

The MC had set the target of recovering Rs 25 crore as a property tax in the current financial year 2021-22 but it has recovered only Rs 12 crore of the current year’s target. A total of Rs 156 crore property tax arrears are pending for many years, sources added.

There are around 1.50 lakh properties, including residential, commercial, mix use and others, registered in the MC records.

The MC authorities have prepared a list of 201 defaulters who owe Rs 5 lakh or more property tax. Several government departments and institutions in the list owe crores of rupees as property tax from many years.

As per the list, the biggest defaulters include a multi-storey building in Rai which owes a property tax of Rs 21 crore, the Police Lines which owes Rs 18 crore of property tax. The court complex owes Rs 1.16 crore, Devi Lal Colony Rs 80 lakh, government institute in Sector 26 owes Rs 67.25 lakh, state institute in Jagdishpur village Rs 46.30 crore, PWD rest house owes Rs 46.20 lakh, the DC office Rs 27.18 lakh, PWD office 44.56 lakh, HSVP complex 30.97 lakh, HSVP office 30.64 lakh, MNSS Rai 30.50 crore, State government houses in Jain Bagh colony Rs 24 lakh, HVPN Rs 18.10 lakh, HSIIDC Rs 17.18 lakh, Excise Department Rs 10 lakh, Haryana Agro Industries Corporation Rs 28.96 lakh, Panchayat Bhawan Rs 26.48 lakh, Red Cross Society Rs 11.06 lakh, Subhash Stadium Rs 10.14 lakh, SAI Centre Rs 24 lakh, Sugar Mill Rs 22.39 lakh, Zila Sainik Board Rs 11.61 lakh, vegetable mandi Rs 16.96 lakh, HAIC Agro Centre Murthal Rs 32.45 lakh and some other departments owed Rs 5-10 lakh of property tax.

Pavitra Gulia, ZTO, MC, Sonepat said several notices had been given to government departments also and the matter is being taken up by the government by senior officials.

Dharmender Singh, Commissioner, MC, said the matter is being dealt by the headquarters and we have also sent the notices at the local level too. A list with full details of pending property tax of the government departments has been sent to the Director, ULB, the Commissioner maintained.