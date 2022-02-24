Govt duty to provide security on threat perception: Khattar

Panchkula/Ambala, Feb 23

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that the Z-plus security had been given to Gurmeet Ram Rahim after a threat assessment, “as it was the duty of the government to provide security to any prisoner or outsider”.

Ram Rahim is on a 21-day furlough from Rohtak’s Sunaria jail where he has been serving a life sentence.

The CM was speaking to mediapersons at the foundation stone-laying programme of Haryana ‘Vitt Bhawan’ in Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5. He claimed the financial management of Haryana was the best among all states.

“The Finance Department is the backbone of the government, thus, one whose financial management is strong will surely climb the ladder of success. Even though revenue had declined in the corona period and an additional expenditure of Rs 1,500 crore was also incurred, the government still ensured the best financial management.”

Khattar said the people and institutions capable of paying tax should come forward so that the needy persons standing at the end of the queue should get the benefits of government schemes. There was a need to take strict action against those who indulged in corruption and tried to evade tax. He said the revenue collected in the form of tax was spent on the public.

Meanwhile, addressing to media queries in Ambala on Wednesday, Home Minister Anil Vij said he had no information about the Z-plus security given to Ram Rahim. — TNS

Ram Rahim Not a hardcore prisoner: State

Chandigarh: The state on Wednesday defended before the Punjab and Haryana HC its move to release Ram Rahim on furlough after submitting that he was not a “hardcore prisoner”. In his reply, Rohtak District Jail supdt submitted “the respondent doesn’t fall in any category of hardcore prisoners and all assertions made by the petitioner in this regard are incorrect and without any basis”.