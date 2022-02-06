Govt employee raped by friend in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 5

A data entry operator posted in a government department was allegedly raped by a man, who promised to marry her.

The complainant said she met Vikas Kamboj, a resident of Kashmir Garh village, in 2018 and became friends.

“Vikas met my parents and told them that he wanted to marry me. My parents gave their consent, but after some months, he refused to marry me, saying his family was not allowing him to marry a Dalit girl,” the victim said.

“After the death of my father in 2020, Vikas promised again that he would marry me. He raped me several times after that and made an MMS. He threatened to post my photos and videos on social media,” she said. —