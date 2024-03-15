Govt employees to push for restoration of OPS

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, March 14

The members of ‘Pension Bahali Sangharsh Committee’, in a meeting at Sonepat roadways depot, decided against casting their vote until the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) was restored in the state. The samiti also decided on running a ‘Vote for OPS’ campaign across the state.

Anoop Lather, senior vice-president of the samiti and Manjeet Pahal, district vice-president presided over the meeting, while Anil Antil was incharge of the stage.

Lathar said there was resentment among employees of all departments towards the government for not restoring the Old Pension Scheme.

Lathar and Pahal appealed to the newly appointed Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to fulfil the long-pending demands of government employees.

The samiti also held several rallies, protests and hunger strikes to put forth their demands. The government has constituted a committee but no concrete step has been taken by them, the employee leaders claimed.

The employees and their family members would only vote for the party which promised to restore the OPS in the first cabinet meeting, they said.

A number of employees from various other organisations and unions gathered at the meeting demanding the restoration of the OPS. Rounds of meetings are being organised at block, district and state-levels by the committee members.

Dilbag Malik, Sandeep Sangwan, Harpal, Manish Sharma, Rakesh, Amit, Sombir Dahiya, Vikas and others were present during the meeting and expressed their dissent.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sonepat