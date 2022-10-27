Govt failed to provide MSP to farmers: Bhupinder Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today launched an all-out attack against the ruling BJP-JJP government and said the government had failed to provide the MSP to farmers, compensation for crop damages, fertilisers on time, employment to youth, pension to the elderly, stipend to children, relief to traders, security to citizens, teachers in schools, employees in offices, and doctors in hospitals.

He said even patients could not get medicines and oxygen when needed. Presenting the report card of eight years of the BJP-JJP government, he said Haryana was ranked first among all states in per capita income, per capita investment, employment generation, respect for sportspersons, prosperity and development before 2014. “But in the eight-year tenure of this government, Haryana has been ranked number one in unemployment, crime, drug addiction, corruption, atrocities on farmers, discrimination against sportspersons, and misery,” he said.

“Matters have reached a point that from the children to the elderly, everyone is forced to agitate by taking to the streets against the current government,” he said.

Hooda said every “achievement” of this government had proved to be a source of problem for the people. “For example, the family identity card, which the government is describing as an achievement, does not do any work except cut the pension of the elderly and the reservation of the Backward Classes. Similarly, “Meri Fasal, Mera Byora” has only added to the distress of the farmers,” he said. “It was claimed on behalf of the CM that his government had eliminated the three “Cs” i.e. crime, corruption, and casteism from Haryana, but the present government had broken all records of crime, casteism, and corruption,” he added.

#bhupinder hooda