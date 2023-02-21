Haryana Govt's failures projected as achievements, says Bhupinder Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 20

Former Chief Minister (CM) and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today lambasted the state government over claims made in the Governor’s address.

State lags in women’s safety Till the allegations were investigated against Sandeep Singh, the CM should seek his resignation or the minister should resign on moral grounds. To save him, the BJP-JJP government is tearing apart morality in public life. Due to this attitude of the govt, Haryana today lags behind all states in the matter of women's safety. Bhupinder S Hooda, Ex-CM, Leader of opposition

He also took on the CM for refusing to sack minister Sandeep Singh over sexual harassment allegations.

Hooda said the government got the Governor to make false claims, which were not visible anywhere on the ground. “In the speech, the government tried to present its failures as achievements. The reality is that in the last eight years, the government worked to push Haryana backward on every front. The government should be ashamed of the law and order situation in the state, but it is patting itself on the back. The social progress report of the Union Government itself says that Haryana is at the bottom in terms of civil security,” he said.

“Similarly, this government gave protection to the corrupt throughout its tenure instead of taking action against them. For this, the investigation report of scams was suppressed. Instead of giving employment to the youth, the government worked to eliminate posts in government departments. Today, about 2 lakh posts are lying vacant in the state. Huge scams were done in the name of recruitment. Jobs were sold like goods at a grocery store. Educated youth are being exploited through Kaushal Nigam for low wages without any social security,” he said.

“Instead of building new schools, the already established schools are being locked. Instead of giving pension to the elderly in the form of family identity card, social security to them is being cut. Instead of giving relief to the poor, their rations are being cut,” he said.

“Through the PPP, this government deprived the backward people of reservation and the poor from beneficial schemes. Thousands of families were pushed to the margins by showing the annual income of lakhs of rupees to the small and poor,” he said.

Hooda said big claims were made about farmers in the address, but the truth was that during the coalition government, most of the atrocities happened against farmers. Hooda said by lathicharge on the protesters demanding old pension scheme, the government proved itself to be anti-employee.

