Govt flip-flops on shifting Rohtak courts, mini sectt

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, August 25

The state government’s flip-flop on shifting the Rohtak mini secretariat and judicial complex located in the heart of the city to its outskirts has raised eyebrows.

Addressing a rally at Rohtak on May 4, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the said office complexes would be shifted to a 64-acre chunk of land of the Rohtak Municipal Corporation on the Sunaria road to ease traffic congestion in the city. He also said that Rs 250 crore had been earmarked for the purpose. During the recent Assembly session, when Congress MLA from Rohtak Bharat Bhushan Batra asked whether any such proposal was under consideration, the CM said there was no such proposal.

Former Haryana CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda had earlier announced that they would not allow the shifting of Rohtak judicial complex and mini secretariat at any cost.

He had alleged that the government wanted to benefit a particular person by shifting the official complexes, but the move would cause hardship to the residents. Local lawyers had also opposed the decision.

The local authorities, however, seem clueless about the status of the said proposal.

Rohtak Mayor Manmohan Goyal said he was not aware if the proposal had been shelved by the state government. “Details of the 64-acre chunk of land owned by the Rohtak MC on the Sunaria road were sent to the state authorities after the CM announced that the local mini secretariat and judicial complex would be shifted to that location. I have no idea whether the move has been halted,” he said.

