Govt has Congress support on SYL issue: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said that Haryana was only demanding its rightful share of water through SYL canal and not someone else’s share.

He said now that the Supreme Court had given its approval, it was the responsibility of the Centre to provide the state with its rightful share. The BJP-JJP government should put pressure on the Centre on the issue, he said while talking to mediapersons at Mahendragarh today.

“If the government takes any step in the interest of the state, the Congress is ready to support it, but the attitude of the government is lax, not only towards SYL, but also Hansi-Butana canal,” he claimed.

#Bhupinder Hooda #Congress #Supreme Court #Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL