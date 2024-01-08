Govt has failed miserably, unemployment on the rise, says former minister

Tribune News Service

Palwal, January 7

The state government has failed miserably on its promise of providing jobs to thousands of educated youth and it has no right to remain in power, said former Haryana minister Karan Singh Dalal here today.

Addressing a party workers’ meeting here today, he said rising unemployment in the state speaks about the failure of the state government. He said while the Agniveer Scheme had been a flop show, the state government had been exploiting the educated youth in the name of providing jobs through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam by not offering benefits on the pattern of government jobs.

He said while thousands of vacancies in the state had not been filled, the government was befooling the unemployed in the name of sending them abroad for jobs. He said the reported move of recommending the youths for work in war-torn countries like Israel was a cruel joke. He said all sections of society, including farmers, sportspersons, youth, women and elderly, were struggling to get their due in the wake of wrong policies of the government. He said the decision of the government to reduce the weight of a urea bag to 40 kg without providing relief in its price was an anti-farmer move.

On the announcement of connecting Palwal with a Metro, he said it was also a joke as the services of as many as 33 trains connecting the city had been withdrawn in the past two years. He said residents of the state would be provided up to 300 units of free power and Rs 6,000 as pension to the elderly, besides filling up all vacant posts in all the government departments if the Congress came to power in the upcoming elections.

