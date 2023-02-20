Govt has failed on all fronts: Cong MP

Hisar, February 19
Alleging that the BJP-JJP government has humiliated every section of society, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said people would teach a lesson to the ruling coalition in the coming elections.
Addressing a gathering during the Congress’s “Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan” in Hansi town of Hisar district, Hooda alleged that the state government had insulted people by not fulfilling its pre-poll promises. “Farmers, labourers, women, youth, sportspersons, employees and jawans, all sections are feeling cheated due to the anti-people policies of the government,” he said.
