Govt has failed to protect life, liberty of people: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 7

The BJP-JJP government in Haryana has proved to be a complete failure in protecting the life and liberty of people of the state.

This was stated here today by former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Reacting to Haryana lagging behind in the Social Progress Index (SPI), Hooda said the state was at the bottom, with just 33 points in terms of civil security in the index released by the Central Government. The report, made on parameters like murder, other heinous incidents, crimes against women and children and cybercrime, showed that the people of Haryana did not feel safe, he added.

“The report of the Central Government has stamped the fact that the coalition the BJP-JJP government has proved to be a complete failure in handling law and order.” The former CM said industries were continuously migrating from the state due to increase in the crime graph.