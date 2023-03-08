Govt hiding SIT reports on several scams: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said the Khattar government had been hiding SIT reports in different scams and these reports would be made public when the Congress came to power.

‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ on April 2 State Congress chief Udai Bhan said party leaders and workers would march from Congress Bhavan to Raj Bhavan on March 13 over Hindenburg report and other issues plaguing the state

The party would organise a rally in Sonepat on March 25 marking the conclusion of the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign. The 'Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh' programme would be held in Yamunanagar on April 2

He said corruption, crime, insecurity, violence, intoxication and unemployment were rising in the state, while indicators like security, education and health were heading south.

“Today, if rural Haryana is angry with the government due to forcible imposition of e-tendering policy, the urban class is facing property ID chaos,” he noted.

“At the same time, poor people are deprived of government facilities and schemes due to family identity cards. The government has lathicharged farmers, youth, employees, panches and sarpanches. In such a situation, the people of the state are eagerly waiting for elections so that they can get even with the government,” he said.

Supporting sarpanches on protest against e-tendering, he said: “Through e-tendering, the government also wants to carry out scams in Panchayati Raj Institutions. The Congress also raised its voice in the Assembly and submitted a memorandum to the Governor.”

The Leader of Opposition said the BJP-JJP must leave the strategy of lathicharge and communicate with the panches and sarpanches in a democratic manner and provide them with funds.

“If the Congress comes to power, e-tendering will be abolished and full powers will be given to elected representatives as they are accountable to the villages and not the contractors and officials,” he pointed out.

In response to a question asked about the marks for socio-economic criteria in government recruitments, Hooda said the government was taking many decisions to give jobs to outsiders. “Now, it has decided to give five marks of socio-economic criteria to candidates from other states. This will also make it difficult for the youth of Haryana to get Group C and D jobs. In the recruitment of Group A and B, this government has already preferred people of other states instead of local residents,” he said.

On the old pension scheme, Hooda reiterated that it would be implemented when the Congress government was formed in the state.