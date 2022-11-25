Govt hospitals in Karnal run short of pneumonia vaccine

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 24

Government hospitals in the district have been running short of pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) meant for children for the past few months. As per officials, they are not getting a regular supply which leads to disruption in the vaccination schedule of children.

As per the national immunisation schedule, each child is given three shots of the PCV for protection against a type of bacterial pneumonia by the time they turn nine months old. The first shot is given at six weeks of age and second at 14 weeks and a booster shot is given at the age of nine months, said an official.

Sources in the department said the district had received 41,750 doses since April to till date against the requirement of around 73,000 doses. Every month, it requires around 7,000 doses, but it is getting around 4,000-5,000 doses, due to which the parents have to either skip the schedule or have to purchase from the market, which is a costly affair as each dose costs between Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,500.

The sources claim that the situation was almost the same across the state. Earlier, the state used to procure the vaccine on its own, but now it is supplied by the Centre under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP).

The vaccine is available at some vaccination centres in urban areas, but the centres in rural areas are worst affected due to the poor supply, said an official. Parents are complaining about returning from centres without getting their children vaccinated.

“I have been making rounds of the vaccination centre, but have been told that the vaccine is not available,” said Sachin Kumar, a resident.

Dr Yogesh Sharma, Civil Surgeon, said, “We are getting the supply but the demand is higher than the arrival. We are sending requisition for regular demand. We are hopeful, the supply will be regular in the coming days.”

Dr Virender Ahlawat, State Nodal Officer (Immunisation), said there was a shortage of supply of the vaccine due to a manufacturing issue, but now the situation is getting normal. “We are hopeful that in the coming fortnight, the situation will get normal,” he said.